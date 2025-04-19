Dumping the habit: Haringey issues over £1.3 million in fly-tipping and littering fines

A total of 2,554 fines were issued last year (April 2024 – March 2025) to maintain the cleanliness and safety of the borough.

A recent survey highlighted overwhelming support for stricter measures to tackle these issues.

It revealed that 96% of residents were in favour of imposing fines to fly-tippers, while 94% supported penalties for littering and dog fouling. Local businesses and community organisations also voiced their concerns, with 83% backing fines to combat fly-tipping.

Following this, the council recently deployed an additional 15 environmental enforcement officers to join its existing team to combat this issue and help ensure those who commit these offences are caught.

Cllr Seema Chandwani, Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequality and Resident Services, said:

The message from these figures is clear. Our residents and businesses demanded stronger measures, and we have delivered. Waste dumping and littering remain significant concerns in our borough, as voiced by our community, and we are committed to doing everything we can to put an end to this. Together, we all aspire to live, work and play in a clean and green borough that instils us with pride. Keeping Haringey clean is a shared responsibility, and everyone must do their part. Those who refuse to contribute and instead damage our beautiful spaces will be held accountable.

These fines demonstrate Haringey’s commitment to promoting a collective sense of responsibility for the borough’s public spaces. This joint initiative not only protects the environment but also enhances community pride.

Residents are encouraged to play their part by properly disposing of waste and reporting any incidents of fly-tipping.

To report fly-tipping near you, visit our website.