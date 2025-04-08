Doxology for the National Anniversaries of 25th March 1821 and 1st April 1955

A Doxology in celebration of the national anniversaries of 25th March 1821 and 1st April 1955, took place on Sunday 30th March at St. John the Baptist Church, in north London, organised by the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK.

Keynote speaker was His Excellency, the High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the UK, Mr. Kyriacos Kouros.

In his speech, he said, “Today, we commemorate two significant anniversaries in our history: March 25, 1821, marking the Greek uprising against the Ottoman Empire that led to Greece’s independence, and April 1, 1955, the beginning of Cyprus’ struggle for liberation. Both, serve as reminders that freedom is achieved through sacrifice, courage, and unwavering dedication to national ideals.

“The Greek Revolution of 1821 sought to overthrow Ottoman rule and establish an independent state. Despite immense challenges, the revolutionaries ultimately triumphed, with international support playing a crucial role. Cyprus also became part of this broader struggle, as the Filiki Eteria attempted to extend the revolution to the island. However, Turkish authorities responded with brutal crackdowns, including the execution of Archbishop Kyprianos and many other Cypriot leaders in 1821.”

The High Commissioner continued, “More than a century later, Cypriot Greeks launched its own independence movement (1955-1959) to end British colonial rule and re-unify the island with Greece. After exhausting all diplomatic efforts, our compatriots resorted to demonstrations, civic resistance and guerilla warfare facing as an expected consequence severe repression by the colonial administration, including public executions and collective punishments.

“The resistance of Greek Cypriot movement led to the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus in 1960, in the attempt of the colonial application of the divide and rule doctrine, which brought in the surface of the issue the demands of Turkey for a two-state solution. It was a compromised outcome and the young Republic faced significant challenges from its very first steps, highlighting the ongoing struggle for stability, security and a unique kind of national unity.”

He added, “Today’s 70th anniversary of the beginning of the anticolonial liberation struggle should not be seen merely as a reflection on the past but also as a lesson for our leaders and ourselves, as well as a reminder of the collective responsibility we bear today, to deliver to the youngest generation a better and a free from Turkish occupation country.

“The most recent diplomatic efforts, including the Geneva meeting in extended format, under UN auspices earlier this month, reflect a renewed commitment to resolving the Cyprus problem. President Nikos Christodoulides has reaffirmed his dedication to a solution based on a Bizonal Bicommunal Federation with political equality, as outlined in UN resolutions. The March 18, 2025, conference highlighted that, despite ongoing challenges, strategic diplomacy can foster progress. Key developments include:

– The reappointment of a UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy.

– Implementation of four targeted confidence-building measures to strengthen cooperation between the two communities.

– Strong EU engagement, emphasizing that Cyprus remains a European issue.

The scheduled follow-up meeting to be held in July 2025, hopefully will be a crucial step forward.”

The High Commissioner concluded, “In a world burdened by ongoing conflicts, peace and freedom cannot be taken for granted. Cyprus must continue leveraging diplomatic channels and mobilizing its diaspora, particularly in the UK, to keep its cause on the international agenda. It is our duty to honour past sacrifices by striving for a just and lasting solution that guarantees security, stability and national dignity for us and for our children.”

Following the Divine Liturgy, the Doxology service was officiated by His Eminence, Archbishop Nikitas.