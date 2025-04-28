Devonshire Square In Palmers Green to officially launch this May

We’re delighted to share that Devonshire Square – a brand-new public space at the heart of Palmers Green – will officially launch at 1pm on Saturday 24 May.

This new community and cultural space has been shaped through several years of collaboration with local residents, businesses and community groups. The design reflects Palmers Green’s rich history and character, and aims to provide a flexible, welcoming space for everyone.

Construction on Devonshire Square is now nearly complete. The striking new landscape includes informal seating, clear signage, a community noticeboard and fresh greenery – including a sustainable rain garden that supports better water management. One of the most eye-catching features is a series of mosaic artworks that capture cherished local landmarks and moments from the area’s past. These were co-designed by pupils at Laurel Park School, connecting young people to the story of their neighbourhood.

Designed as a space that belongs to everyone, Devonshire Square will host a range of events and activities led by the local community. The launch on 24 May will mark the beginning of an exciting cultural programme running through June and July, so keep an eye on this project page for more updates soon.

We can’t wait to welcome you to Devonshire Square – a place to meet, create and celebrate in the heart of Palmers Green.