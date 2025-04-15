Deputy Minister Raouna and Commissioner Šuica discuss about the new Mediterranean Pact

Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna held a meeting Friday in Nicosia with the European Union Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Šuica.

According to a press release issued by the Secretariat of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU, their discussion focused on the new Mediterranean Pact that is underway, the IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor) initiative, as well as the strengthening of EU-Gulf Cooperation Council relations, in light of the upcoming assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the EU by Cyprus in the first half of 2026.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister underlined that Cyprus is the EU member state closest to the Middle East, stressing that the stability and security of the wider region are linked to the security of the European Union itself. In this context, she expressed the full support of the Republic of Cyprus to the Commissioner’s mandate to develop cooperation with the countries of the Mediterranean and the Southern Neighbourhood.

The Deputy Minister pointed out that during the Cyprus EU Presidency, particular emphasis will be placed on strengthening the presence and role of the EU in the region, as well as in areas such as EU enlargement, migration and energy.

Raouna referred to the intention of the Cyprus EU Presidency to undertake initiatives that will strengthen the role of the EU in the Eastern Mediterranean region, as well as to contribute to Commissioner Šuica’s efforts towards this direction, including by promoting cooperation with states in the region on issues of migration, tackling climate change, connectivity, civil protection and economic cooperation.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed about the new Pact for the Mediterranean that is underway and the possibilities of contributing to it through strategic connectivity projects such as the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) and regional initiatives, such as the IMEC initiative, as a natural extension of the Pact, the press release said.

The Deputy Minister underlined that Cyprus can contribute substantially to the promotion of the objectives of the Pact, by leveraging its regional role, its modern infrastructure and specialized human resources, as well as its excellent relations with the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf as well as India.

The two sides expressed their readiness for close cooperation in view of the Cyprus EU Presidency, the press release concluded.