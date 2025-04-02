Cyprus tourist season expected to be at least as strong as 2024

Cyprus’ tourism sector is entering 2025 with increased optimism, according to Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis. Speaking in Paphos, he highlighted that early indicators suggest the new year will have at least as good results as 2024 – a landmark year for Cyprus, as the country surpassed 4 million tourist arrivals and €3 billion in tourism revenue for the first time.

Koumis said that a 6% increase in arrivals compared to last year is already recorded. He also pointed out that the country’s air connectivity has further improved, fuelling hopes for an even greater tourism flow.

The Deputy Minister emphasized the need to extend the tourist season, stating that policies and incentives have been introduced to promote specific types of tourism, such as sports tourism.

Focusing on Paphos, Koumis described it as one of the country’s consistently strong tourism destinations.

He also noted that Paphos Airport will be connected to 58 different airports across 21 countries in 2025.