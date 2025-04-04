Cyprus tourism revenue up 53,1% in January 2025, according to Statistical Service

Tourism revenue in January 2025 reached €69.2 million, marking a 53.1% increase compared to €45.2 million in the same month of the previous year, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service’s Passenger Survey. The surge in revenue was primarily driven by a significant rise in arrivals from Israel and the United Kingdom.

Per capita tourist expenditure in January 2025 rose to €617.65, up 20.3% from €513.52 in January 2024.

Israeli tourists, the largest market with a 21.1% share of total arrivals in January 2025, spent an average of €176.13 per day, compared to €118.34 the previous year. British tourists, the second-largest market with a 16.7% share, increased their daily spending to €57.75 from €52.73 last January. Polish tourists, the third-largest market with 14.1%, spent €69.97 per day, roughly on par with the previous year.

The revenue boost was further supported by a 27.5% increase in total tourist arrivals. Notably, arrivals from Israel soared from 9,148 to 23,704 (a 159% rise), while those from the United Kingdom grew from 16,321 to 18,701 (up 14.6%) and from Germany from 2,952 to 4,114 (up 39.4%).