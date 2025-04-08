Cyprus spends 0.5 billion euro to manage irregular migration in 2021-2024

The Republic of Cyprus spent approximately 0.5 billion euro on the management of irregular migration during the period 2021-2024, according to a report by the Audit Office. Some of these expenses, it is added, could have been avoided if the examination of applications for international protection were achieved at a faster pace and if the necessary infrastructure for hosting irregular migrants/applicants for international protection were completed earlier.

The report says that the Republic of Cyprus is called upon to manage a large number of migration flows, disproportionate to the size of the country and its economic resources. The largest number of new applicants for international protection comes from Syria, with 13,126 arrivals during the years 2021-2023 (32.3% of the total), followed by applicants from African countries.

A significant number of third country nationals, which according to data from the Police, amount to approximately 290,000 and who initially arrived legally in Cyprus during the period 2014-2023, have no registered departure despite the fact that the prescribed deadline set by the terms of their residence permit or entry visa has passed. Therefore, it is stressed, they may be illegally in the Republic of Cyprus.

Furthermore, it notes that between 2021-2024 166.5 million euro were received from the EU, which includes the recovery of expenses incurred in previous years and cleared during the period in question, as well as advances against expenses to be implemented in future periods.

It says that despite the increase in the number of examiners of the Asylum Service, by March 2024, 25,489 applications were still pending for examination, a number which, according to the Deputy Minister of Migration and International Protection, has now decreased to approximately 19,000.

Regarding Reception Centers, it says that during the period 2021-2023, Cyprus was faced with significant challenges, relating to overcrowding, increased costs and deficiencies in the registration systems. The report indicates that the Pournara First Reception Center, which, during this period, hosted a total of 40,484 people, with its operating costs increasing sharply, from 1.4 million in 2021 to 9.2 million in 2023. The congestion negatively affected both living conditions and the overall management of the migration issue, the report says.