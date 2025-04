Cyprus to hose Andorra on Saturday 5th April @12:00 GMT (14:00 local time)

Cyprus’ first outing of the season against a very strong Malta ended in defeat with a score of 43 to 21. They are up against group favourites Andorra but confidence is riding high that our mighty mouflons can bring about an upset.

UK fans can watch the game live via www.rugbyeurope.eu/competitions/re-men-s-conference-2024-25/cyprus-v-andorra

Let’s all login and will our boys on to win.