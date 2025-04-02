Cyprus President to hold meetings in the US to attract investments, Spokesman says

President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, travels on Wednesday to the US, as part of the strategy to upgrade Cyprus’ international profile as a modern, reliable and quality investment destination, with significant opportunities and a consistently positive economic outlook, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said in a written statement.

The Spokesman noted that the visit includes a series of contacts and meetings in New York, Houston and San Francisco (Silicon Valley area) with the aim of attracting qualitative investments in strategic sectors of the economy, such as technology, energy, finance and shipping. The purpose of the visit, he continues, is to further promote Cyprus as a qualitative investment destination in the US business community, showcasing the modern and dynamic economy with unique strategic advantages.

The Spokesman said that the Republic of Cyprus is currently showing “resilience and impressive growth rates, among the highest in the Eurozone, exceeding the Eurozone average”.

At the same time, he pointed out, the country is recording a significant improvement in public finances and a reduction in unemployment, achieving full employment conditions, creating conditions for attracting quality investments and strengthening the business climate.

Letymbiotis noted that the classification of the country’s credit rating in Category A by all major credit agencies constitutes a vote of confidence, a parameter that is taken seriously into considerations by investors. He also stated that Cyprus has evolved into one of the fastest growing technology and innovation hubs in Europe, supported by a strong financial sector, well-trained human resources and a well-regulated business environment.

“As a full member state of the European Union, located at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Cyprus offers a particularly attractive field for regional activities,” he added.

The US, Letymbiotis noted, is an important partner of Cyprus, noting that relations between the two countries in the last two years have reached optimum heights. He added that the US-Cyprus Strategic Dialogue signed last year, the important recent decisions for Cyprus’ participation in programs with the US, at the Senate level, as well as the Presidential Determination that deepens cooperation in the field of Defence and Security, and the close cooperation that made the implementation of the “Amaltheia” initiative possible, are, among others, key aspects that lay the foundation for this new era in bilateral relations.

“A stronger business partnership with the United States will provide mutual benefits, enhance innovation and the flow of investment capitals into our already dynamic ecosystem, and, at the same time, provide US businesses with competitive incentives and a solid basis in the European market, as well as the surrounding region with high prospects for access to new markets,” the Spokesman noted.

In New York, the President of the Republic will hold meetings with representatives of leading financial institutions and investment funds, underlying the importance of Cyprus as a financial center of the wider Eastern Mediterranean region, as well as its strategic geographical location that makes the country an ideal gateway for business activity in the wider region, Letymbiotis noted.

President Christodoulides will also participate in a business conference, underlining the government’s commitment to supporting foreign investments with transparent procedures and a favorable business environment. The Spokesman noted that particular importance is attributed to the technology sector, with visits to the Silicon Valley, where Cyprus is being promoted as an emerging hub for start-ups and innovation companies.

“The favorable tax framework, the talent, the developing research infrastructure and access to the European market make Cyprus an attractive choice for technological investments”, he said.

Christodoulides’ visit to Houston will focus on the energy sector, with emphasis on Cyprus’s potential resulting from the discovery of significant natural gas deposits and strategic cooperation with regional and international partners, strengthening the energy security of the European Union, the Spokesman noted.

The President of the Republic will be accompanied in New York by the Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, George Papanastasiou, the Government Spokesman, the Deputy Minister to the President, Irini Piki, the Deputy Minister of Shipping, Marina Hatzimanoli, the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, Nikodimos Damianou and the Governor of the Central Bank, Christodoulos Patsalides.

In San Francisco, he will be accompanied by the Government Spokesman, the Deputy Minister to the President, the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, the Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology of the Republic of Cyprus, Dimitris Skourides, while in Houston, the President of the Republic will be accompanied by the Minister of Energy, the Government Spokesman, and the Deputy Minister to the President.