Cyprus President to discuss bilateral cooperation during visit to Israel, CNA learns

The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides is expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments during a visit he will pay Israel on 4th of May, competent sources told Cyprus News Agency.

The upcoming Trilateral Summit of the leaders of Cyprus, Greece and Israel will also be on the agenda of the President’s visit.

The same sources also said that President Christodoulides is also expected to visit Ramallah, where he will also hold meetings.

It is noted that a trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the three countries, Cyprus, Greece and Israel, took place in Athens on March 13. The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation, energy, as well as international and regional developments