Cyprus President pays Portugal first bilateral working visit, meets with PM

The priorities of the Cypriot Presidency of the EU Council, bilateral relations between Cyprus and Portugal, developments on the Cyprus problem and the situation in the Middle East were among the topics discussed on Tuesday in expanded talks between President Nikos Christodoulides and Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro at the Prime Minister’s Office in Lisbon, where President Christodoulides is conducting a brief working visit.

A press release from the Presidency said that during the visit, which takes place prior to Cyprus assuming the rotating EU chair, the President is accompanied by the Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna, the Director of the President’s Press Office Victoras Papadopoulos and other officials.

Upon his arrival at the Prime Minister’s Palace in Lisbon, the President received a warm welcome and signed the Guest Book of the Palace where he wrote he was very pleased to be in Lisbon for the first bilateral visit by a Cypriot President in many decades.

“I look forward to our discussions regarding the preparations for the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2026 and how to further enhance the cordial and friendly relations between our two countries and peoples,” he added.

A private meeting between the President and the Prime Minister was held, followed by expanded discussions between the delegations of the two countries.

Among the topics discussed were the priorities of the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the EU, the bilateral relations between Cyprus and Portugal, developments regarding Cyprus, and the situation in the Middle East.

From Portugal, the President of the Republic will depart for Valencia, Spain, to participate in the European People’s Party Summit.