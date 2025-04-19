Cyprus Parliament welcomes UNESCO’s appointment of World Greek Language Day

Cyprus House of Representatives has welcomed UNESCO’s decision to designate February 9 as “World Greek Language Day”.

A press release by the Parliament says that February 9, the anniversary of the memory of national poet Dionysios Solomos, was designated as World Greek Language Day, with the aim of highlighting the timeless contribution of the Greek language to the formation of European and global culture.

Cyprus Parliament says that the Greek language has a historical presence spanning 4,000 thousand years, without ever losing its character as a single language, with a written and oral tradition in uninterrupted continuity.

“We have the privilege of speaking the language of our epic poetry, our lyric poets, classical tragedy, ancient philosophy, the Evangelists and the Fathers of the Church, our dialectic poets and poetesses to this day, while the global medical science and more broadly the language of sciences found semantic and conceptual precision in the Greek language”, the Parliament’s press release reads.

It is added that the promotion of the Greek language and the works of its culture throughout its history, both in Greek schools and at an international level, is a top priority goal for the Cypriot state.