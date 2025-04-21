Cyprus paid the “heaviest price” for the junta, President of Greece says

The illegal military occupation of nearly 40% of Cyprus by Turkey is the “heaviest price” paid for the junta, President of the Hellenic Republic, Konstantinos Tasoulas, said in his statement on the 58th anniversary of the colonels’ coup on April 21, 1967 in Greece.

“The heaviest price of that deviation (from democracy) is still visible today in Cyprus, where—despite UN resolutions to the contrary—almost 40% of its territory remains under illegal Turkish military occupation. It was the harsh price paid by Hellenism before the dictatorship collapsed under the weight of its transgressions”, said the President of Greece.

He added that the junta had ordered that the elected Cyprus President Makarios be overthrown.

“If there is one lesson to be learned from today’s ‘dark anniversary’, it is the duty of all of us—both the political leadership and the citizens—to safeguard and further strengthen our institutions, our national unity, and our collective effort toward stability and normalcy”, he said.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The Turkish forces invaded the island following a coup orchestrated by the Greek Junta. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.