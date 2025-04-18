Cyprus Hoteliers president expresses cautious optimism for first half of 2025

Reservations for the first six months of 2025 were at higher levels than last year, President of the Cyprus Hoteliers Association, Thanos Michaelides, told CNA on Thursday, expressing cautious optimism.

According to Michaelides, reservations for 2025 were satisfactory, noting that if this trend continues, this year is expected to record a slightly better performance than last year.

He added, however, that developments in the global economy were likely to negatively affect major markets, such as the United Kingdom. “Although we are cautiously optimistic, we must also be prepared for any changes,” he pointed out.

Michaelides also referred to the increased hotel reservations because this year, the Orthodox, Catholic and Jewish Easters coincide, with occupancy rates reaching approximately 75%. He said, however, that after Easter, occupancy rates may slightly decrease.

He said that the main markets as regards visitors to Cyprus, were the United Kingdom, Poland, Germany and Israel.