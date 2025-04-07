Cyprus gains global recognition in shipping, Kazakos tells CNA as he takes helm of ICS

In an interview with the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Kazakos outlines the key milestones of Cyprus’ shipping over the last three decades and stressed the importance of close cooperation between the public and private sectors for the continued benefit of the country. He also speals about the strategic goals and priorities of the ICS.

Reviewing his tenure as Director General of the CSC, Kazakos notes the Chamber’s significant growth — expanding from 30 to 204 member companies — and its critical role in the establishment of the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, as well as the adoption of Cyprus’ specialised maritime tax regime, which has helped shield the industry during global crises.

Kazakos acknowledges that his new post at the ICS, representing over 80% of the world’s commercial fleet, comes with major responsibilities and challenges — from green transition and digitalization to defending the global regulatory framework against unilateral protectionist measures in international trade.

“After 33 years at the Chamber, 30 of them as Director General, I believe I have accumulated a wide range of expertise — both in maritime policy and in the specific challenges of managing a shipping organisation,” he says.

He adds that the Cyprus Shipping Chamber has been one of the ICS’s proudest members for more than 30 years, actively participating in its Board and numerous internal committees. His past involvement, he notes, will allow him to quickly adapt and begin delivering results.

“This is also a major personal challenge, to live up to the honour of being chosen as the first Cypriot to lead the ICS and to uphold the legacy of my esteemed predecessors,” he says.

Kazakos emphasizes that his primary role will be to represent the legitimate interests of the global shipping industry and shipowners before regional and international institutions and ICS national members.

He says that his appointment, chosen from among other high-caliber candidates, was above all a recognition of the long-standing and multifaceted infrastructure and expertise that Cyprus has developed in the maritime sector. He expresses his belief that this milestone would allow Cyprus to further strengthen its indirect role in global maritime affairs.

He also notes that this development also reinforces the efforts of the President of the Republic, the state, and the private sector to enhance Cyprus’ reputation as a credible, lawful, and well-functioning international business center — with shipping as a key pillar of specialisation.

Strategic priorities and global challenges in shipping

When asked about his priorities in his new position, Kazakos underlines the need for the continued dynamic and institutional presence of the ICS as the professional and organised voice of international shipping. As he notes, the top priority was ensuring that the legitimate interests of shipowners continue to be considered by national and international decision-making bodies.

“Considering that 90% of global trade is transported by sea, the extent of responsibility and strategic importance of shipping is immediately apparent,” he points out, while also reminding that for Cyprus, the dependency on shipping reaches 94%.

He highlights the sector’s vital role during the pandemic, ensuring the transport of essential goods and pharmaceuticals, and its contribution to Europe’s energy security during the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Regarding future challenges, the new ICS leader focuses on the significant challenges of decarbonizing shipping and the green transition. As he points out, this is a “revolutionary” change, saying however that despite the demands, shipping remains the least polluting, most economical, and safest mode of transport. The goal, he says, was to achieve zero emissions by 2050 without compromising the sector’s functionality.

At the same time, he points to the need for full digitization of the industry and the fight against the rising economic protectionism observed in recent years.

“In recent years, we have seen the imposition of unilateral measures that contradict international conventions and standards,” he says, emphasizing that shipping, as a fully internationalised industry, must always operate under unified international rules and conventions.

He places particular emphasis on the shipping workforce, stating that the protection, health, and safety of seafarers will remain core priorities for the ICS.

“We must ensure a high standard of living and working conditions to attract and retain the new generation of professionals in shipping,” he notes.

Speaking about the geopolitical challenges and the increasing threat of attacks, such as those from the Houthis, he says that the ICS was in constant communication with states that possess naval and air forces to provide protection for ships.

Key milestones in Cyprus shipping

Kazakos appraises his 33 years in Cypriot and international shipping, highlighting key milestones.

First, he notes the founding of the CSC in 1989 with 17 members. When he became Director General, it had 30 members, now growing to 204, reflecting Cyprus’s shipping industry growth. He emphasizes the trust maritime companies place in CSC and the collaboration with governments and political bodies.

Kazakos also points to the election of the former President of the Chamber, Philippos Filis, to the Union of European Shipowners during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the Vice-Presidency of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) held by the current President of the Chamber, Themis Papadopoulos, who is completing two consecutive terms.

“Thus, the small Cyprus and the ‘small’ Cypriot shipping chamber managed to simultaneously hold the reins of the global and European shipping industry, further demonstrating the trustworthiness of the Cypriot shipping industry,” he says.

The second milestone, as he notes, was the approval of Cyprus’s shipping tax system in 2010 and 2019, providing stability and preventing shipping companies from leaving during crises. The sector contributed at least 7% to GDP during the financial crisis.

The third milestone, he adds, was the establishment of the Ministry of Shipping, following CSC’s 7.5-year advocacy.

He also recalls that the first officially registered lobbyist approved by the Anti-Corruption Authority was the CSC, after the organisation pressured the government to legislate on the issue.

Kazakos highlights the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors for Cyprus’ shipping success, citing the EU accession process as a key example. He recalls how, during negotiations in 1996, Cyprus overcame safety concerns about its flag and became the first country to close the shipping chapter in 2002.

The collaboration peaked in 2010 with the successful negotiation of Cyprus’ shipping tax system.

Kazakos urges the government to continue trusting the private sector, especially in specialised fields like shipping, where expertise is internationally recognised.