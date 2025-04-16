Cyprus Forestry Department urges public to avoid illegal tree cutting ahead of Easter

As Easter approaches, the Forestry Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment urges the public of the importance of preserving forests.

In a press release it said that over recent years, there has been an alarming rise in illegal logging, to obtain wood for the traditional Easter fire, known as “Labratzia”, noting that such actions are considered criminal offences.

The Forestry Department emphasises that a written permit is required for the cutting of any trees, including ornamental ones, regardless of their location. It also states that no permits will be issued for tree cutting intended for “Labratzia.” According to forestry laws, illegal logging can result in fines of up to €5,000 or imprisonment for up to one year, or both. Local authorities, organised groups, and concerned individuals are encouraged to report any incidents of tree cutting to local forestry offices or the police for investigation and prosecution of offenders.

Additionally, with temperatures significantly higher than usual for this time of year and ongoing drought conditions, the risk of wildfires is exceptionally high. Residents, especially those near forested areas, as well as farmers during their outdoor activities, must exercise caution. The use of fire, tools, or agricultural machinery that may produce sparks or flames is strongly discouraged. Throwing lit cigarettes or matches while in the countryside and forested areas is also prohibited.

At the same time, it notes that in recent years, there has also been an increase in the use of fireworks and other hazardous materials (such as firecrackers) to celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus. The public is reminded that purchasing and using such dangerous materials requires permits from the Mines Service and the Police. Illegal possession and use of these materials pose a serious fire risk and offenders will face legal consequences, the press release underlines.

Fires are strictly prohibited in outdoor areas, except for cooking in specifically designated and regulated spaces within organised picnic and camping areas. Lighting fires and causing wildfires within state forests or within 2 kilometers of their edges is a criminal offence, as per the Forest Act of 2012, punishable by up to 12 years in prison or a fine of up to €100,000, or both.

Furthermore, the public is advised to avoid cutting or uprooting wildflowers and shrubs during their visits to forests and rural areas, as many of these plants are endemic or endangered and are thus strictly protected.

If smoke or fire is observed within or near forest areas, individuals are urged to report it immediately to the nearest Forestry Station or to call 1407 (Forestry Department) or 112.