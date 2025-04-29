Cyprus Foreign Minister Kombos discusses enhancement of bilateral relations with Bahraini officials

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Konstantinos Kombos, concluded on Tuesday an official visit to Manama, Bahrain, during which he met with the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and was also received by the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, with whom he discussed about the further enhancement of bilateral relations.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during their meeting, Kombos and his Bahraini counterpart, discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and prospects for further cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, connectivity, shipping, tourism, education, financial technologies, and the pharmaceutical industry, while particular emphasis was also given on issues of regional stability and security, maritime security, interfaith dialogue, and the upcoming Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) in the first half of 2026.

It is further stated that the Minister of Foreign Affairs was received by the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, adding that the meeting reaffirmed the common commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations.

It is added that Kombos also met with Bahrain’s Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, with whom he discussed issues related to connectivity, transportation, tourism, and strengthening ties between the peoples of the two countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also met with Vice Admiral George Wikoff, Commander of the United States 5th Fleet, with whom he exchanged views on regional developments, while on the sidelines of his visit to Bahrain he also had brief meetings with the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, and with the Governor of the State of New Jersey, Philip Murphy.

It is also stated that during his visit, Kombos participated as a keynote speaker in a roundtable discussion at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) on “The Diplomatic Footprint of the Republic of Cyprus in the EU’s Southern Neighbourhood and the Middle East,” during which he highlighted the role of the Republic of Cyprus as a reliable partner in the region and beyond.

The Foreign Minister also visited the Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa Academy for Diplomatic Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, where he exchanged views with students of the Foreign Ministry Academy, the press release concluded.