Cyprus Football

APOEL defeated Pafos at the “Stelios Kyriakides” stadium with 1-0 and Omonia defeated Aris 2-1 at the GSP stadium.

In the other match of Group A, Apollon and AEK drew 1-1 at the Alphamega Stadium.

Standings of Group A: Pafos FC 71, Aris 65, AEK 60, Omonia 56, APOEL 47, Apollon 45.

In Group B, for Match Day 3, Omonia Aradippou faces on Monday Nea Salamina at 19:00 in the match that concludes the Match Day.

On Saturday, Ethnikos defeated Omonia 29M 3-1, Anorthosis achieved an away win against Karmiotissa with 1-0 and AEL defeated Paralimni with 2-0 at Alphamega Stadium.

Standings of Group B: Anorthosis 46, AEL 33, Ethnikos 33, Karmiotissa 28, Omonia Aradippou 26, Paralimni 25, Nea Salamina 19, Omonia 29M 14.