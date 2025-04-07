Cyprus Football

Posted on April 7, 2025
APOEL and Omonia achieved great victories over the two teams that are leading the standings of the Cyprus Football League, Pafos FC and Aris respectively, on Match Day 4 of the 2nd phase of Group A of the Cyprus League by Stoiximan.

APOEL defeated Pafos at the “Stelios Kyriakides” stadium with 1-0 and Omonia defeated Aris 2-1 at the GSP stadium.

In the other match of Group A, Apollon and AEK drew 1-1 at the Alphamega Stadium.

Standings of Group A: Pafos FC 71, Aris 65, AEK 60, Omonia 56, APOEL 47, Apollon 45.

In Group B, for Match Day 3, Omonia Aradippou faces on Monday Nea Salamina at 19:00 in the match that concludes the Match Day.

On Saturday, Ethnikos defeated Omonia 29M 3-1, Anorthosis achieved an away win against Karmiotissa with 1-0 and AEL defeated Paralimni with 2-0 at Alphamega Stadium.

Standings of Group B: Anorthosis 46, AEL 33, Ethnikos 33, Karmiotissa 28, Omonia Aradippou 26, Paralimni 25, Nea Salamina 19, Omonia 29M 14.

