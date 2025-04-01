Cyprus Football

The match between Anorthosis and Ethnikos Achnas was the final game of the curtain of the 2nd matchday of the 2nd phase of the Cyprus League by Stoiximan.THe match ended With two goals from Ante Rogulic, Anorthosis who defeated Ethnikos Achnas.

Enosi beat Omonia Aradippou in the most important match of the matchday, while AEL advanced with a victory over Omonia 29M. In the other match, Nea Salamina and Karmiotissa were left with a goalless draw.

Paphos, who defeated Omonia 3-1 at the “Stelios Kyriakides”. AEK and Aris drew 1-1, a result that gave Paphos three points ahead of second-placed Aris and 8 behind are third-placed AEK. In the other match, APOEL and Apollon drew 1-1 at the GSP with the “blue and yellow” remaining in 5th place, 3 points above the “blue” of Limassol.

Group A: Paphos – Omonia 3-1, AEK-Aris 1-1, APOEL-Apollon 1-1.

Standings: Paphos 68, Aris 65, AEK 56, Omonia 53, APOEL 44, Apollon 41.

Group B: Omonia 29M – AEL 0-3, ENP – Omonia No. 1-0, Nea Salamina – Karmiotissa 0-0, Anorthosis – Ethnikos 2=9.

Standings: Anorthosis 43, AEL 30, Ethnikos 30, Karmiotissa 28, Omonia No. 26, ENP 25, Nea Salamina 19, Omonia 29M 14.