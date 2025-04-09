Cyprus explores partnerships with global tech leaders in Silicon Valley

A high-level Cypriot delegation held a number of strategic meetings in Silicon Valley with leading technology companies including Amazon (Zoox), Oracle, ServiceNow, and Microsoft, as well as academic institutions such as Stanford University, ahead of the upcoming visit of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, to San Francisco.

According to press release from the Office of the Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation, and Technology the meetings, held on April 7, focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud technologies, and digital transformation, highlighting Cyprus’ emerging role as a regional innovation hub.

The delegation comprised Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nikodemos Damianou, Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology Dr. Demetris Skourides, and Invest Cyprus Chairman Evgenios Evgeniou.

During their visit to Zoox, an Amazon subsidiary pioneering autonomous mobility solutions, the delegation experienced a ride in a fully autonomous vehicle specifically designed by the company for urban environments. Meetings were also held with senior executives at Zoox’s headquarters.

At Oracle, the company’s innovation strategy, its multi-cloud and AI technologies, and opportunities for cooperation with Cyprus were discussed.

The delegation also met with Dr. Panos Madamopoulos, Founding Member and Director of Industry Programs and Partnerships at Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (AI). Talks focused on Silicon Valley’s innovation ecosystem and best international practices in AI adoption. Skourides presented Cyprus’ 2024–2026 Research and Innovation Strategy, the composition of the National AI Task Force, and stressed the importance of developing human capital and a sustainable national AI framework.

A meeting was also held with Amit Zavery, President, Chief Product Officer, and Chief Operating Officer of ServiceNow. The Deputy Minister noted that digital transformation agenda is a priority for President Christodoulides and pointed out the government’s commitment to leveraging digital tools to modernize the public sector.

Skourides outlined the under-development “Cloud-First” and “AI/Mobile-First” policies aimed at accelerating digital transformation, while Evgeniou invited ServiceNow to explore investment opportunities in Cyprus, emphasizing the country’s competitive advantages.

The delegation also met with Piyush Mangalick, Head of Core AI Technologies Engineering at Microsoft. Damianou outlined Cyprus’ government-wide digital transformation roadmap, while Skourides elaborated on the National AI Task Force’s mission to enhance digital skills and governance structures. Evgeniou highlighted Cyprus’ growing ICT sector and investment potential as a strategic gateway connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The visit marked a milestone in Cyprus’ efforts to advance innovation, technology, and international collaboration.

“Through strategic engagements with global tech leaders and academic institutions, Cyprus’ role as an emerging innovation and digital transformation hub in the broader region was underscored,” the press release says.

It adds that the exchange of know-how and best practices lays the groundwork for impactful partnerships that support Cyprus’ national strategy in AI, cloud computing, and e-governance.