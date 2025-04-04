Cyprus EU Presidency an excellent opportunity to enhance awareness about Cyprus issue

She was speaking at a meeting she held with President, Simos Ioannou, and members of the Committee of Cyprus Occupied Municipalities.

According to an official press release, during the meeting, the Deputy Minister stressed that the Cyprus Presidency of the EU “is a national mission”, and that the occupied Municipalities have an important and essential role to play. She pointed out that the Cyprus Presidency is an excellent opportunity to strengthen information and awareness on the Cyprus problem and underlined that the Cyprus problem is a European issue and that the European Union has a decisive role to play.

During the meeting, she informed them about the meetings and actions that have already been included in the Secretariat’s program, followed by an exchange of views with the Committee on the initiatives and awareness-raising actions during the Cyprus Presidency, focusing on among others on issues of protection and promotion of religious and cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, Raouna referred to the outcome of the informal meeting on the Cyprus issue that took place in March in Geneva at the invitation of the UN Secretary General, as well as on the recent meeting of the President of the Republic with the leader of the Turkish Cypriot community.

The current momentum on the Cyprus issue, she noted, is the result of the persistent and systematic efforts of President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, and reiterated the Government’s firm commitment to the effort to resume negotiations with the aim of a comprehensive and viable solution to the Cyprus issue, on the basis of the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and in accordance with European law, principles and values.

The Deputy Minister also held a meeting with Mayor of Kyrenia, Joseph Violaris.