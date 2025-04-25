Cyprus Deputy Minister stresses strong growth in agrotourism and sports tourism at Travel Expo 25-04

Deputy Minister stresses strong growth in agrotourism and sports tourism at Travel Expo

Cyprus is recording a notable growth in alternative tourism sectors, with a 14% increase in agrotourism over the past two years and more than 25,000 visitors arriving in the last 12 months solely for sports events, according to Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis, who also expressed optimism for another successful tourism year.

His remarks came during the opening ceremony of the Travel Expo Cyprus 2025, which kicked off Friday in Nicosia.

Koumis described the performance of these tourism sectors as “remarkable,” stressing that specialised forms of tourism are key to extending the tourism season and gradually transforming Cyprus into a year-round destination. Despite global uncertainty, he expressed optimism for another successful tourism year, with tangible benefits for local communities.

The Travel Expo features participation from travel agencies, airlines, cruise organisers, hotels, resorts, regional tourism authorities, and international country delegations. Koumis also highlighted the strong presence of representatives from exotic destinations such as India, Cuba, and the Maldives, as well as countries from Northern and Central Europe, including Sweden, Finland, Slovakia, and Poland.

“Tourism trends are shifting globally”, Koumis noted, “with increasing demand for authentic experiences, high-quality and safe destinations, and sustainable development”. He emphasised the importance of long-term planning and investment in promoting Cyprus’ inland areas and traditional hospitality, while supporting lesser-known regions and enhancing the country’s comparative advantages.

“In addition to the strong performance of our overall tourism sector, we are witnessing significant achievements in alternative forms of tourism,” Koumis said.

“We welcome the 14% rise in agrotourism over the past two years, a sharp increase in sports tourism with over 25,000 visitors participating in events or training camps under Ministry-supported schemes, as well as growing interest in wine tourism, hiking tourism, and more.”

He added that early indications for 2025 are positive, with the first quarter of the year showing a 7.5% increase in arrivals compared to the same period in 2024. However, he warned that tourism remains vulnerable to global developments, pointing specifically to the evolving tariff policies of the United States.

Cypriot travel to Greece up 9,7% in 2024

In a separate address, Greece’s Ambassador to Cyprus, Ioannis Papameletiou, referred to a 9.7% increase in Cypriot tourist arrivals to Greece in 2024. According to data from the Bank of Greece, 625,000 Cypriots visited Greece last year, up from 570,000 in 2023. The average stay was seven days, with travellers spending over €500 per trip.

“Greece remains one of the most beloved destinations for Cypriots,” Papameletiou said. “Cultural ties, frequent daily flights operated by at least five airlines, and in recent years, the reestablished ferry connection, all contribute to this rise,” the Ambassador added.

He also unveiled Greece’s tourism strategy for 2025–2028, which prioritises promoting Greece as a sustainable and competitive destination. Key objectives include extending the tourism season and distributing visitors more evenly across the country’s regions.

High-priority themes for the coming years include city breaks, rural tourism, luxury and honeymoon travel, conference tourism, and religious/pilgrimage tourism.