Cyprus Community of Melbourne and Victoria moves forward with new centre

The Cyprus Community of Melbourne and Victoria (CCMV) held its Annual General Meeting last Sunday at its premises, during which they revealed plans for construction of the new community centre to begin at the end of the year.

The association’s members came together on Sunday afternoon for the AGM, with CCMV President Theo Theofanous first called for a minute’s silence in memory of Panagiotis Giannoudis, who served the Community for many years, and other members who have passed away.

Theophanous then proceeded to deliver a detailed report on the outcome of the construction work for the new Community Centre.

He confirmed that work on it is expected to begin at the end of the year, with the board having begun searching for a building to temporarily serve the needs of the members.

“I must say that to get this far, we faced many unforeseen challenges, delays and additional expenses,” Theofanous said.

“Most recently, the demand of the owner of the two shops across the street, who, citing ‘the noise’, requested their external grounding and, as compensation, the payment of two years of rent in the event that they remain unrented.”

The planned six-story building includes 46 apartments with a ground floor of 1100 square metres that will feature a café, two shops, a mezzanine floor that will house the Offices, the Library etc.

“The delivery is estimated to take place in 20 months. I want to assure you that both the Board of Directors and I are working with determination, vigor and planning for the earliest possible start of work and the completion of our building,” Theophanous said.

Details about the building were also provided by Mr. Panos Miltiadou from Lucient, the contracting company, who also answered members’ questions.

The CCMV President also referred to the promise of Peter Khalil the Member for Wills to provide support through a grant, with the State government, through Kat Theophanous the Member for Northcote also expected to assist.

In the financial report regarding the period up until June 2024, Andreas Nicolaou noted there was no significant difference compared to that of 2023, since the events were limited to the current debt (Total Financial Liabilities) of 2,980,000, expiring next September.

Under general business, the presentation of the new Statute of the Community was made, with the approval of the organisation as gaining “Charity Status” meaning they will not pay Land Tax, which amounts to many thousands of dollars, nor GST, and is exempt from Council rates.

They also highlighted the success of the July 2024 gathering at Federation Square for the rights of Cyprus, the success of the Haloumi festival (for which they must find a venue for 2026), the increase in the number of players of Darebin United FC, and the strengthening of relations and partnerships with other Cypriot and community organisations.

Theofanous also expressed the Board of Directors’ support for the Senior Citizens’ Association, but emphasised that upcoming plans include, among other things, the creation of a Youth and Scientists Department.

Following the AGM, the members expressed in their small gatherings that, although there was an air of optimism, they wished they had the new building now.