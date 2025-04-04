Cyprus approves law enabling women to volunteer for military service

Cyprus´ parliament on Thursday approved legislation allowing women to volunteer for military service in a move officials said eliminates any gender bias over who can serve in the ethnically divided island´s National Guard.

The measure passed after 32 lawmakers voted in favor, with 15 abstaining in the 56-seat legislature.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides hailed the vote as a “significant step in bolstering the principle of equality as well as the island´s defensive capabilities” by offering women the opportunity to volunteer for military service.

Preexisting law specifically stated that all males turning 18 must complete 14 months of compulsory service in the National Guard. The new legislation amends the wording to say that any citizen could serve in the National Guard, including women, on a voluntary basis once they meet specific physical fitness requirements.

Women have served in the Cypriot National Guard for many years as salaried professional soldiers under contract for a specific length of time. Under the new law, the length of service for female volunteers will be six months.

The new law also stipulates that the defense ministry has broad authority to determine how and where female volunteers will serve.

Defense Minister Vasilis Palmas said earlier this year that induction and basic training would be carried out separately from male recruits, with the first female volunteers expected to be inducted around October this year.

He also said that his ministry is weighing several incentives to draw in female volunteers, including steep tuition discounts at private universities and a system under which women can earn credits toward post-military service employment in either the police force or the fire department.

Women will also have the option to serve in the reserves once they complete their regular service.