Cyprus and the United Kingdom (UK) are set to collaborate more closely on space activities, following a successful bilateral event held in Lefkosia on 27-28 March 2025.

The first Cyprus-UK Bilateral Cooperation Event brought together representatives from the space sectors and governments of both countries, with the support of the European Space Agency (ESA).

The Cypriot Government used the event to announce its intention to join ESA as an Associate Member, a move which could unlock further growth in its space sector and greater collaboration with other ESA member states such as the UK.

Professor Anu Ojha, International Director at the UK Space Agency, said: “There is great potential for collaboration on space activities to add a new dimension to the UK’s strong partnership with Cyprus. This has never been more important, with space firmly established as a vital tool for driving economic growth, environmental protection, and national security. That is why Cyprus has been working with ESA and growing its space sector to great effect over recent years, and we are looking forward to working very closely with them in the future”.

Mr George Komodromos, Acting Permanent Secretary of the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, said: “The high-level dialogue and engagement among companies, as well as among delegations is encouraging and shows that we are moving in the right direction. We are especially grateful for the UK’s continued support of our efforts to position ourselves within the global space ecosystem, a highly revolving and rapidly changing environment in a vastly changing world”.

The event featured a number of working sessions on topics including regulation, the development of space strategies, commercial development, and future missions and opportunities within ESA.

Cypriot universities and companies shared information on national space projects in areas such as Earth observation, satellite research, and digital infrastructure. Ten UK space companies alongside fourteen Cypriot entities delivered presentations on their growing capabilities, while ESA representatives explained the potential funding programmes that could support future joint UK-Cyprus initiatives.

The UK is a founding member of ESA, which currently has 23 member states. In addition, Cyprus is one of four countries with a cooperation agreement with ESA, signed in 2016, aiming to achieve Associate Membership in ESA by 2026.

The UK Space Agency will host a reciprocal visit by the Cypriot government, academics and companies later this year, and both countries will work together to map existing capabilities and identify areas for future collaboration.