Cyprus airports record increase in passengers traffic in March

Larnaca and Paphos airports in Cyprus welcomed 707,304 passengers during March, recording an increase of 5.91% compared to 2024, the Transport Ministry announced on Tuesday.

It also said that the high trend in passenger traffic ever recorded for the January-March period continues, with an increase of 6.79% compared to 2024. The Ministry said that following the 2024 positive trends, the volume of passengers at Larnaca airport increased by 15.17%, while at Paphos airport a decrease of -11.45% was recorded, compared to 2024.

The main tourist markets are Greece, United Kingdom, Israel, Poland and Germany and there was an aircraft traffic increase by 5.85% compared to 2024, amounting to 5,921 flights.

The largest increase in absolute numbers was seen at Larnaca Airport on routes from Israel, Greece, United Kingdom, Poland, Armenia. In Paphos, the largest increase was from Germany, Israel, Sweden, Lithuania and Ireland.

The largest decreases were seen in Larnaca from Germany, Austria, France, Lithuania and Hungary, while in Paphos from Greece, Italy, France, Hungary and Bulgaria.