Cypriots who excel internationally are “invaluable”, President Christodoulides says

Cypriots who excel internationally are “invaluable” President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, said in a meeting in the US on Tuesday with Cypriots who are employed in the wider Silicon Valley area.

Government Spokesman, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, said in a post on X that President Christodoulides, underlined during a roundtable discussion with Cypriots who are professionally active in the wider Silicon Valley area, “the inestimable value of our compatriots who are excelling internationally recognized”, emphasizing that they were “a living proof of Cyprus’ potential”.

“Their presence in key sectors of the global economy, such as technology and innovation and biotechnology, strengthens the image of our country and opens up avenues for new collaborations, investments and transfer of know-how”, the Spokesman said.

“The positive trajectory of the economy, the favourable business environment and the targeted policies that have been adopted to strengthen innovation, now create significant opportunities and act as a strong incentive”, he added. He noted that the government’s strategy for brain gain was based on the belief “that our people are the country’s greatest strength” and that their active participation could decisively contribute “to the transformation of Cyprus into a modern, competitive state, a pioneer in the region”.

“Cyprus is changing for the better and is constantly strengthening its development potential”, the Spokesman pointed out, adding that this was the result of policies that focus on growth, stability, attracting investment and building an attractive environment for the return of Cypriots to their homeland.