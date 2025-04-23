Cypriots set to break travel record in 2025, ACTTA says ahead of Tourism Exhibition

With a strong upward trend in outbound travel and projections pointing to a new record in 2025, the 26th International Tourism Exhibition is set to open its doors this Friday in Nicosia. The event, hosted at the Cyprus State Fair Grounds, will run through Sunday and welcomes the participation of seven countries along with a broad spectrum of tourism professionals.

Speaking at a press conference in Nicosia, the President of the Association of Cyprus Travel and Tourist Agents (ACTTA), Charis Papacharalambous, noted that in addition to travel organizers, this year’s exhibition will include airlines, hotels, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, local service providers, and other stakeholders in the travel and tourism industry.

The exhibition will be open on Friday and Saturday from 16:00 to 22:00, and on Sunday from 15:00 to 21:00. Visitors will be able to explore travel packages to destinations including Greece, Scandinavia (with national delegations from Sweden and Finland), Italy, France, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Slovakia, as well as Asian destinations such as Thailand and Japan, and the United States. National delegations from India and Poland will also be present.

“The exhibition is a prime opportunity for the consumer-traveler to learn about destinations, packages, and take advantage of special offers that are always available during the event,” Papacharalambous said.

He emphasized the importance of supporting licensed travel operators, warning about the risks posed by unlicensed and non-professional organizers who offer overseas travel packages.

Papacharalambous also urged consumers to book early, noting that delays could lead to limited availability or higher costs.

On her part, Annita Demetriades, Director of Tourism at the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, described the exhibition as an “institution for consumer information,” highlighting that 2024 has been a particularly strong year for Cypriot tourism, with over 4 million arrivals and revenues exceeding €3 billion, an increase of 7.3% compared to 2023.

“What is important is that we have achieved growth not only during peak seasons but also through the development of special tourism products, offering authentic experiences,” she said.

She also said that the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and the Cyprus Agrotourism Company will also be present with their own booths, showcasing options for domestic tourism both in coastal areas and the countryside, which she described as “a cradle of culture and a paradise for authentic experiences.”

Addressing questions on geopolitical instability, Papacharalambous said that inbound tourism has not been significantly affected, “unless something very immediate happens,” adding that “people have developed a kind of resilience.”

As for travel prices, he explained that demand remains the best indicator of attractiveness. “In 2023, Cypriots made 1.7 million trips abroad. In 2024, we reached 1.85 million, and early indications for 2025 suggest we may approach 2 million,” he said, concluding that “price changes remain within the usual inflationary trend.”

Lastly, commenting on water scarcity and its impact on tourism, he stressed the need for a long-term strategy to reduce dependency on weather conditions.