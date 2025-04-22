Cypriot Lefkios Miltiadous wins bronze medal at European Compak Championship in Spain

Cypriot shooter Lefkios Miltiadous won on Sunday the bronze medal at the Compak Sporting – 30th European Championship 2025 that took place in Sevilla, Spain with the participation of 550 athletes.

According to the Cyprus Shooting Sport Federation, it is the first time that a Cypriot athlete wins a medal at a European Compak Championship in the general classification, while n the past some Cypriot athletes were close to winning a medal in this difficult competition.

Miltiadous ranked third with 198+24+3, while British James Attwood ranked first with 199+25 and his compatriot Charlie Faulds with 199+21.