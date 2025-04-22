Parikiaki Sports Courtesy of:

Cypriot Lefkios Miltiadous wins bronze medal at European Compak Championship in Spain

Posted on April 22, 2025

Cypriot shooter Lefkios Miltiadous won on Sunday the bronze medal at the Compak Sporting – 30th European Championship 2025 that took place in Sevilla, Spain with the participation of 550 athletes.

According to the Cyprus Shooting Sport Federation, it is the first time that a Cypriot athlete wins a medal at a European Compak Championship in the general classification, while n the past some Cypriot athletes were close to winning a medal in this difficult competition.

Miltiadous ranked third with 198+24+3, while British James Attwood ranked first with 199+25 and his compatriot Charlie Faulds with 199+21.

