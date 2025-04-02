Cypriot Leaders reaffirm commitment to CMP on the Committee’s 1000th meeting

The leaders of the two communities met with the three Members of the Committee on Missing Persons on Wednesday and reaffirmed their commitment to the work of the CMP.

A press release issued by the CMP said that on the occasion of the CMP Members’ 1000th meeting, Nikos Christodoulides and Ersin Tatar met with the three Members and expressed their support to the staff of CMP for their efforts.

“Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the CMP’s operation and welcomed the Committee’s achievements thus far. They thanked the CMP employees for their dedication and encouraged them to continue their bi-communal endeavours which are helping the relatives of the remaining missing persons to find closure after many years of uncertainty”, the press release said, adding that the leaders renewed their calls for the public to come forward with any information related to missing persons who appear on CMP’s official list.

Colin Stewart, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus and Head of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, and representatives from the EU and the UN Development Programme joined all employees of CMP’s three offices at Ledra Palace, to commemorate the event.

The CMP was established in 1981 under the auspices of the United Nations by an agreement between the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot leaders, after a call from the UN General Assembly in two Resolutions. The CMP Project on the Exhumation, Identification and Return of Remains of Missing Persons in Cyprus, set up in 2006, is co-funded by the European Union (EU).

So far, 1,052 missing persons from both Cypriot communities have been identified and returned to their families for dignified burials. According to statistical data published on the CMP website by February 28, 2025 out of 2002 missing persons 1,704 were exhumed. Out of 1,510 Greek Cypriot missing persons 756 were identified and 754 are still missing. Out of 492 Turkish Cypriot missing persons 296 were identified and 196 are still missing.

The CMP relies on donor support to implement its bi-communal project.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Since then, the fate of hundreds of people remains unknown.

