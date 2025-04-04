Cypriot Golf Society in Thailand

CGS GOLF HOLIDAY 2025 Phuket Thailand

Captain. Andy Michanicou in Thailand

This year’s annual holiday took place from 21-28 Feb 2025 in beautiful Phuket, Thailand. Captain Andy Michanicou decided to take the society back to Thailand following on from the successful and thoroughly enjoyable holiday there in 2019.

29 CGS golfers attended and competed for the prestigious title of “Champion Golfer of the Week”.

Although it is a long journey to Thailand, the excellent weather (30-32 degrees C of sunshine, a welcome break from the UK winter), the fantastic golf courses (Red Mountain and Loch Palm), playing golf with a caddie, (which is standard procedure in Thailand making the entire golfing experience so much more enjoyable), the cheap and excellent food, and the Thai people being such a happy and friendly nation, makes Thailand a fantastic golf holiday destination.

The golf tournament started off on Saturday 22nd Feb, with the Yellow Ball Team Event, best 2 scores out of 4 to count with the yellow ball rotated amongst the 4ball, counting for double points on each hole. The trick is to attempt not to lose the yellow ball for as long as possible, however, unfortunately for Michael Falekkos’s group, Michael managed to lose the yellow ball on the first shot of the first hole, hit straight into the jungle! This has to be a holiday record! The runaway winners were Ben Webster, Chris Philippou, Tim Pavlakos and Sam Aristidou with 109 points with next best score being 91 points.

Yellow Ball Winners Ben Chris Sam and Tim

Sunday 23rd was the first round of the singles competition, played at Loch Palm. The singles competition is the main competition played over 4 rounds. The first round was won by the senior, Lakis Chrysostomou with an excellent score of 33 points, winning on countback with 3 others also on 33 points.

Monday 24th was the second round of singles, played at Red Mountain, a beautiful golf course set in the red mountains of Phuket. This was won once again on countback with 33 points by Charlie Strouthos.

Tuesday 25th was an off day from golf, the opportunity to relax on the beach or at the hotel pool, go sightseeing, massages, shopping and just general downtime.

Wednesday 26th saw The Amigos competition at Red Mountain, which is a betterball stableford, and a good break from the intensity of the singles. This was won by Tony Koureas and Abe Basri with 42 points.

Tony Koureas winner of Amigos with Abe Basri

Thursday 27th day 3 single at Loch Palm, also known as movers and shakers day. A good score on day 3 could, can make a huge difference. Captain Andy Michinicou won the day with 37 points, with Abe Basri second on 36 points, both being elevated into the top 4 in order of merit and final group on the final day.

Friday 28th, final day. Tension high amongst the leaders, with Pako Karantoni leading after 3 rounds with 97 points, followed by Tim Pavlakos and Abe Basri on 93 points, and Captain Andy Michanicou on 91points.

And what a finale it was. After 9 holes, the gap between the leader Pako and the pack had been reduced to 1 point, all to play for on the back 9. And what a match unfolded. Going down the last hole Pako and Abe were tied on points overall, with Tim one point behind. This was it! On the last hole par 5, Abe was on the green in regulation 3 shots, 35 feet from the hole, Pako on in 4, 12 foot from the hole, Tim unfortunately found water with his second shot, so on in 5. If Abe 2 putts, Pako needs to make his 12 footer! Abe putts first, to leave himself 5 foot from the hole. Pako now needs to make his putt to have a chance if Abe misses. Alas, Pako’s putt does not drop. So this is it! Abe faces a 5 foot nervy putt, to win the tournament on a countback. After deliberation with his caddy Eve (a 12 handicap golfer), Abe composes himself, focuses and makes his final stroke…. and the ball rolls towards the hole,…. breaking right,…. catches the edge of the hole,…. and drops in! Abe did it, to the loud cheer of the gallery! Abe Basri, Champion Golfer of the Week.



Abe 5 foot putt to win!

Winner 🏆

Saturday 22nd Feb Yellow Ball Competition at red Mountain

Winning team: ben Webster, Chris Philippou, Tim Pavlakos, Sam Aristidou 109 points

Runners up: Alex Adams, Andrew Adams, Michael Tryphonides 91 points

Sunday 23rd Feb Day 1 Singles at Loch Palm

1st Lakis Chrysostomou 33 points winner

2nd Pakos Karantonis 33 points

3rd Ben Webster 33 points

Monday 24th Feb Day 2 Singles at Red Mountain

1st Charlie Strouthos 33 points

2nd Pako Karantonis 33 points

3rd Vange Evangelou 33 points

Wednesday 26th Feb Amigos at Red Mountain

1st Tony Koureas, Abe Basri 42 points

2nd Andrew Adams, Alex Adams 40 points

Thursday 27th Feb Day 3 Singles at Loch palm

1st Andy Michanicou 37 points

2nd Abe Basri 36 points

3rd Andy Odysseous 33 points

Friday 26th Feb day 4 Singles at Red Mountain

1st Andy Odysseous 39 points

2nd Abe Basri 37 points

3rd mel meneleou 34 points

Overall Singles Results

1st Abe Basri 130 points

2nd Pakos Karantonis 130 points

3rd Andy Odysseous 127 points

4th Melis Menelaou 125 points

5th Tim Pavlakos 125 points

Abe Basri, Champion Golfer of the Week