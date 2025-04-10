Foundation Trophy Dunstable Downs GC 20/03/25

The first event of the Cypriot Golf Society 2025 took place on 20th March at Dunstable Downs Golf Club.

The new captain, Andy Michanicou, welcomed the 63 members and 1 guest, and thanked the sponsors , Tony Philippou and family, fom Connect Lettings and Property Management for his generous support.

Captain Andy with sponsors the Philippou Family from Connect Lettings

Following the societies tradition, the captain’s inauguration was presented by vice-captain Dino Capsalis and Michael Falekkos. Some entertaining stories and photos of Andy’s earlier years were shared much to the delight of the members and slight embarrassment of the captain.

Captain with big banana Lakis Chrysostomou

And what a glorious l day it was for the new Captain Andy and the society. 20 degrees and sunshine, with not a cloud in the sky. Hopefully the new sunshine Captain for the coming season

Dunstable Downs Golf Club is a great course the play early on in the season after the wet winter as it is situated on chalky subsoil with excellent drainage. It is 800 feet above sea level on the crest of the Chiltern Hills and offers some beautiful panoramic views of the surrounding counties.

Winner of the day was the man in form, going through a purple patch, Abe Basri, with an excellent score of 39 points. This gives Abe back-to-back victories, after winning the golf holiday in Thailand. The victory was even more impressive as Abe’s handicap has come down significantly due to the golf holiday victory. Fantastic form, well played Abe Basri.

Winner Abe Basri

After the dinner, captain Andy and the sponsors Tony, Chris and Harry Philippou, presented the prizes to the winners. Tony then proceeded to hand out fines to golfers that had stepped out of line on the day and managed to raise £770 in total for captain Andy’s chosen charities: AGE UK. The total raised so far is an impressive amount of £2520. This includes donations made by several members from their prize winnings on the golf holiday.

Overall a fantastic turnout to start the year.

Winner: Abe Basri 39pts

Second: Aki Demetriou 37pts

Third: Stav Stavrou 37pts

Best Team: Abe Basri Stav Stavrou Mel Meneleou Harry Philippou

Best Gross: Andrew Adams 71

Best Senior: Andreas Manitara 35pts

Best Guest: Martin Barber 34pts

Nearest the Pin: Mike Kyriacou

Booby Prize: Akis Toumazos 16pts

Abe Basri Winner

2nd Aki Demetriou

3rd Stav Stavrou

Best Group Mel Meneleou Harry Philippou Abe Basri Stav Stavrou

Best Gross Andrew Adams

Best Senior Andreas Manitara

Nearest to Pin Mike Kyriacou

Best Guest Martin Barber

Wooden Spoon Akis Toumazos