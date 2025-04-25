Cypriot dancer breaks Guinness World Record for glass balancing dance

In a display of skill and determination, Dinos Kkanti shattered the Guinness World Record for the traditional “glass dance” on Tuesday night, balancing an astonishing 416 glasses on his head.

The previous record stood at 319.

The emotional feat took place in Apostolos Loukas square in Aradippou, where a crowd gathered to cheer him on amid live Cypriot folk music. Kkanti, who previously held the record in 2022, described the challenge as “extremely difficult” but dedicated his triumph to his late brother, Zacharias.

“I’ve turned a dream into reality,” Kkanti said.

“I wanted to break this record in my hometown, in this square, and I did it. Everything I achieve, I dedicate to Zacharias’ memory. I’m proud because all of Aradippou was here tonight, we united our community.”

The record attempt was part of an Easter event organised by Aradippou municipality, featuring live music, traditional dances, and performances by artists including Andri Karantoni, musician Michalis Hadjimichael, and dance groups Omonoia and Ermis.

Aradippou mayor Christodoulos Partos expressed his joy, calling the achievement “a double celebration.”

“This Guinness World Record is a dream come true for Dinos, and he has dedicated it to his brother, so we rejoice twice over,” Partos said.

“Aradippou is now on the Guinness map, and we couldn’t be prouder of a citizen like Dinos.”

Organisers initially reported that Kkanti may have balanced 468 glasses, but the final number will be confirmed by Guinness World Records after reviewing video evidence.

Photo credit: Dialogos