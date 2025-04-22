‘Curved glass’ on sunny day blamed for Southgate fire

There were no reports of injuries following the blaze in an outbuilding

credit London Fire Brigadecredit London Fire Brigade

London Fire Brigade has blamed “curved glass” for starting a blaze in an outbuilding in Southgate.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the fire in Lakenheath on Thursday (17th).

Two garden outbuildings were destroyed by fire and half of the rear of a neighbouring house was also damaged in the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have been caused by sunlight reflecting off curved glass onto unknown combustible items. A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Fires caused by refracted sunlight can happen all year round and can be common.

“Our advice is to make sure that you keep mirrors, crystals, glass ornaments and other reflective items out of direct sunlight at all times.”

The brigade’s 999 control officers received their first call about the fire at 3.23pm. They deployed crews from Barnet, Edmonton, Tottenham, Hornsey, Southgate and Finchley fire stations. The incident was over by 6.08pm.

The brigade’s top three sunlight safety tips:

Keep reflective items such as mirrors, crystals or glass objects away from sunny window sills and flammable materials;

Make sure there are working smoke alarms fitted in every room where a fire can start except kitchens or bathrooms where heat alarms are more appropriate;

If you have a fire, close the door on the blaze, get out, stay out and call 999.