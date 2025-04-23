Curing all diseases with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) is within reach, according to Nobel laureate Demis Hassabis. He currently heads DeepMind, an AI research laboratory owned by Google’s parent Alphabet Inc, as chief executive officer.

In conversation with CBS News’ Scott Pelly, Hassabis said that the end of all disease with AI can be achieved within the next decade or so.

The Google DeepMind CEO emphasised on the advances AI has made in human health. DeepMind’s AI model was able to decipher 200 million protein structures in one year, compared to years it used to take earlier to do even one. Hassabis and his colleague John Jumper won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry last year for this.