Commission disburses 76.9 million euro to Cyprus under the Recovery and Resilience Facility

The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it has disbursed the third payment under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), amounting to 76.9 million euros, corresponding to the fourth grant tranche, after the implementation of milestones related to digitalisation, health and other priorities.

Payments under the RRF are performance-based and depend on the implementation of the investments and reforms outlined in the Recovery and Resilience Plan each member state has agreed on with the European Commission.

Cyprus submitted its third payment claim, corresponding to the fourth grant tranche (as the second and third tranche were covered by the second payment to Cyprus), on 3 July 2024, covering 12 milestones and four targets, the press release noted.

These milestones concern nine reforms and seven investments aimed at improving digitalisation, health, the environment, energy, research and connectivity in Cyprus.

The Commission approved Cyprus’ application following a favourable preliminary assessment on 11 February 2025 and the subsequent positive opinion of the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee.

This latest payment brings the total amount disbursed to Cyprus under the RRF to EUR 455 million, or 38% of the total funds under the Cypriot plan (1.2 billion euro). To date, 24% of the plan’s milestones and targets have been achieved, the press release said.