Coffee lovers, mark your calendars! The highly anticipated Coffee Fest at The Brunswick is happening on Saturday 5 April, 11.30am – 4.30pm, and it’s set to be a day packed with everything you love about coffee – and so much more. Whether you’re a seasoned coffee aficionado or simply enjoy a good cup of the strong stuff, this event promises to offer something for everyone.

The event will feature a rich blend of activities that highlight the best of coffee culture. From latte art competitions to expert baristas sharing their skills, you’ll get a firsthand experience of the artistry and craft that goes into every cup. Here’s a sneak peek at what you can enjoy throughout the day:

Latte Art Live

Witness the magic of latte art as talented baristas create intricate designs in your coffee right before your eyes. Get inspired by their skills or try your hand at creating your own masterpiece!

Expert Baristas

Meet and learn from the best in the business! The event will showcase expert baristas, so whether you’re looking to perfect your own coffee-making technique or simply pick up a few tips, there’s no better place to be.

Cold Brews & Matcha

If you’re not a fan of hot coffee, you’re in for a treat. Enjoy refreshing cold brews and try something a little different with matcha drinks, perfect for warming up or cooling down throughout the day.

Samples and Tastings

Get ready to indulge in a range of samples and tastings of premium coffee beans, brews, and speciality beverages. It’s the perfect opportunity to explore new flavours and find your next favourite drink.

Live Music & DJs

Enjoy a vibrant atmosphere with live music and DJs setting the perfect mood throughout the day.

Caricature Artists

Get a fun keepsake from the event with a caricature drawn by one of our talented caricature artists. It’s a great way to remember your coffee-filled day!

Florists & Craft Stalls

Explore the florists and craft stalls featuring unique, locally crafted goods and beautiful blooms.

Espresso Martini Bar

Enjoy everyone’s favourite caffeine fuelled cocktail at Riding House.

Competitions

Enter our free competitions on the day to win coffee related goodies.

Friend’s Inspired Selfie Set and Floral Giant Coffee Cup

Capture the moment in a truly unique way with our Friends-inspired selfie set and giant floral coffee cup. Strike a pose, grab your coffee, and snap some fun photos to share on social media.

Entry to the Coffee Fest is free and no pre-booking is required. So, gather your friends and family, and head down to The Brunswick for a day full of coffee, fun, and fantastic activities.