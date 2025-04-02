City of London Police launch new initiatives to tackle phone snatching as new three-year policing plan published

Historic City of London streets have been marked to warn the public about the rising scourge of phone snatching. Innovation that reflects a new three-year Policing Plan to tackle crime.

The City of London Police have tagged streets where real phone snatches have taken place to hammer home the message for residents and workers to look up and look out for phone snatchers. The force has worked in partnership with the City of London Corporation to introduce an iconic blue circular paint design on pavements across the Square Mile where phones have been snatched by criminals.

City of London Police’s phone snatching work forms a key part of the new three-year policing plan published today to keep people safe and feeling safe. The plan sets out how the force will achieve its new vision, of ‘a trusted and inclusive police service, keeping the City of London safe and transforming the national policing response to fraud, economic and cyber crime’.

New figures released today show that over the last three months, more than £7,000 a day was defrauded from victims following the theft of their mobile phone. Action Fraud, the reporting service for fraud and cyber crime, says that this type of fraud is becoming more widespread, with criminals most commonly gaining access to banking, cryptocurrency and credit applications installed on mobile phones. Money or funds are then transferred out of victim accounts, or purchases are made using installed applications.

As well as protecting City residents, workers and visitors, the City of London Police is also the National Lead Force for fraud, and is also warning the public to keep their devices secure by:

Protecting sensitive data and apps with unique and different passcodes or facial recognition.

Setting up 2-Step Verification on all devices and ensure personal details such as passwords are not kept in unencrypted notes.

Telling your network provider straight away if your phone is stolen because they can blacklist and deactivate it remotely.

If you’ve lost money or provided your financial information to someone, notify your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040. In Scotland, call Police Scotland on 101.

Most smartphones and tablets can be remotely locked and tracked.

From over 1,000 stolen phones recovered by the City of London Police in the last two years, less than half have been returned because the owner could not be located.

To make stolen phones traceable, the force is offering phone marking that allows devices to be uniquely marked, helping police quickly identify and return stolen phones to victims when recovered. If a phone is found, the markings will make it easier for officers to track ownership and ensure that property is returned promptly. The force is also asking people to set up medical ID contact on their phone. This would allow someone, like a police officer, access to a next of kin details when the phone is locked, ensuring it gets returned to its owner if recovered.

Commissioner Pete O’Doherty, City of London Police said:

“We are committed to going the extra mile to ensure the safety and security of all those who live, work and visit the City. We’re an extraordinary police force serving the historic City of London and being the national lead force for fraud, working with police forces nationally, as well as banks and technology companies to reduce the money stolen fraudulently following phone thefts.

“Our new three-year policing plan details our determination to reduce the harm caused by high-volume crimes like phone snatching. Our prevention measures run alongside our specialist units who catch prolific criminals and our investigation teams bring them to justice. By marking phones, raising awareness in at-risk areas, and targeting those who enable crime, we are taking a proactive approach to protect our city.”

“Our full policing plan also sets out how we plan to keep people safe and feeling safe, putting victims at the heart of everything we do and improving the national policing response to fraud, economic and cyber crime.”

A further key element in the force’s work to reduce phone snatching is seizing illegal e-bikes, often used by phone snatcher, like Sonny Stringer, caught in the City carrying 24 stolen mobile phones.. The City of London Police has seized over 500 illegal e-bikes and e-scooters since July 2023, more than any other police force in the country.

Chair of the City of London Police Authority Board, Tijs Broeke, said:

“Delivering this ambitious Policing Plan involves maintaining the safety and security of the City of London, and leading the national response against fraud, economic and cyber-crime.

“City residents, workers, students and visitors benefit hugely from having a dedicated police service protecting the Square Mile, making it one of the world’s most secure business districts. City of London Police also play a crucial role in guarding the UK’s economic security.

“This new Policing Plan will ensure that the City of London Police puts communities and victims at the heart of its work; successfully rolls out the new Action Fraud service, and becomes one of the most inclusive and trusted police services in the country.”