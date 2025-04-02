Christodoulides and Netanyahu discuss regional developments and bilateral cooperation, Spokesman says

President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance bilateral relations during a telephone conversation they had.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis stated that following last week’s Eastern Mediterranean Summit in Paris and in light of ongoing developments in the region, the President of the Republic of Cyprus held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Israel, during which they discussed recent regional security developments and bilateral cooperation matters.

“They both underscored the importance of close coordination between Cyprus and Israel and reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance bilateral relations”, he said.