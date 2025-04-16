Chocoholics anonymous

I love the flavour of chocolate, but as a health freak with a regime of no unnecessary refined sugars, along with a milk allergy, I don’t do the ordinary of any chocolate eating. I search for zero sugar, lower fat and lactose free options on everything, and that includes anything chocolaty. For years I just did without, but at least nowadays we have so many options and alternatives in most of the stores and supermarkets on our high streets. Many of those alternatives are quite lavish too, so it is worth giving them a try before you condemn them. The one I tend to go for is ‘Wizards 0’ chocolate, and it tastes just like the old Bourneville chocolate that I used to eat and remember.

I now make my own chocolate spread, cakes and other chocolates sweets and dessert treats. So although I may not have had an ordinary chocolate or sweet since the age of nineteen, since I took my training seriously, I am okay and have accustomed to the way. Luckily, I have always had good willpower on most things, my determination to achieve what I want and desire always takes precedence.

At Easter time, when the holiday is celebrated by millions around the world, chocolate is undeniably one of the most popular Easter treats. From foil wrapped eggs to hollow chocolate bunnies, for some it may be really hard to resist that sweet indulgence. However, while treating yourself may be perfectly fine in moderation, it is important not to overdo it.

Not aiming to be a killjoy, just reminding everyone to space it out a little at a time, rather than doing all that chocolate eating all in one sitting. The health risks of excessive chocolate consumption can lead to weight gain, blood sugar spikes and even longer-term health issues like diabetes and heart disease. Many Easter chocolates are high in added sugars and saturated fats, which can be harmful if consumed in large quantities.

Caffeine and Theobromine are stimulants in chocolate. While small amounts are generally harmless, eating too much can lead to restlessness, headaches or trouble sleeping, especially in children. Let’s add in the dental concerns that heavily laden sugar treats that contribute to tooth decay. Children are especially at risk of cavities when chocolate is consumed frequently without proper dental hygiene.

Easter is a time for joy, reflection and togetherness. While chocolate and candy are of course the fun part of the tradition, they do need to be enjoyed in moderation. So teaching children about balance and enjoying a few sweets at a time, while appreciating the holidays deeper meaning and traditions, sets a healthy example.

Make Easter the perfect time to incorporate lots of other activities like crafts, baking, storytelling. Share the history and spiritual significance of the day, use the occasion to create lasting and meaningful memories, with lots of snaps to remind yourselves in the future that Easter is not about chocolate, but the celebration of life, love and renewal.

Easter is the perfect time for creativity; try the traditional old ways of colour dying those eggs with onion skins, turmeric, purple cabbage, using leaves or lace for different patterns, held intact by nylon mesh material. Try painting names onto the eggs to personalize them.

Make Easter wreaths with friends, family and children. Use plastic eggs, faux or collected real flowers on a wreath base made from florist’s wire or an old metal coat hanger.

Bake Hot Cross buns or cookies, find sugar alternatives that are suitable for healthier eating for friends and loved ones who may be diabetic. Easter cookies shaped like eggs, chicks or bunnies with natural edible toppings and decorations that are sugar free and lower in those bad fats – for example pecans, pistachios, walnuts, dried raspberries, rose petals, grated orange rind. Natural syrups like agave, date, or the ‘Skinny’ brand do lots of flavoured sugar free syrups and spreads.

Make a carrot cake, a seasonal favourite with a healthy quark topping with some grated orange rind and a few walnuts, or a chocolate cake with pure cocoa powder, a sugar substitute of choice, and a healthier topping or frosting using cocoa powder and some other alternative sweetener.

Make and personalise Easter baskets, adding goodies such as coloured eggs and home baked cookies.

Even as adults, we can still be silly and have fun outdoors with a bunny hop or egg and spoon race. Or wear bunny ears for the day, while cooking or shopping if you dare!

All the while remembering that the real meaning of this Christian holiday, is celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which is believed to have occurred on the third day after his crucifixion. It marks the end of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and prayer, and it is a significant event in the Christian faith.

Happy Easter!

