Children and young people decorate the Epitaph in Rizokarpaso again this year

Children and young people living in occupied Rizokarpaso decorated on Good Friday the Epitaph with purple and white flowers, ahead of tonight’s Service in the church of St. Synesios.

During the Holy Week and Easter, enclaved persons strive to preserve their traditions and customs, passed on even under the conditions of occupation from generation to generation.

The children and young people of occupied Rizokarpaso are reliving olden times in anticipation of the Resurrection.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

Shortly after the invasion, some 20,000 Greek Cypriot remained in their home, in the areas Turkey had occupied. The number of these “enclaved” persons has dwindled over the years due to the appalling living conditions and restrictions imposed on them and their daily life. Educational and religious freedoms, in addition to individual freedoms are curtailed by the occupation regime.