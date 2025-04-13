Chaos in Greece as armed mob petrol bomb cars turning Athens into war zone

The Cradle of Democracy was on fire last night as angry protesters fought battles with riot cops, setting cars and buildings on fire in an horrific night of violence. Public anger has been brewing in Athens, Greece, for several months with large street protests in the capital demonstrating over everyting from pensions to the government’s handling of a recent rail disaster. But frustration boiled over into anger overnight as hundreds of people decided to choose violence, turning parts of Greece’s largest city into a warzone. Pictures show flames roaring in the middle of Kallidromiou, Benaki, Charilaou Trikoupi and Methonis streets, and in the Exarchia neighbourhood, the police station was attacked with petrol bombs, stones and fireworks.

In a bizarre moment, many people looked on from balconies along the apartment-lined roads at the mayhem unfolding on the streets.