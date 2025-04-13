CCTV images released following racially aggravated assault – London/Liverpool

Do you recognise these men?

Officers investigating a racially aggravated assault at on board a Metropolitan line Train from Wembley Park to Northwood Hill are today releasing these images in connection.

At around 6.40pm on Sunday 16 March, a group of nine individuals, believed to be Liverpool Football Club supporters, were involved in a serious incident in which two Asian men were headbutted, subjected to racist slurs, and verbally abused.

Officers believe the men in these images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises these men or has any other information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2500031833.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.