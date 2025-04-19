Cardiff sack UK Cypriot Riza as Wales’ Ramsey takes charge

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey will take charge of Cardiff City for the remainder of the Championship season after the Bluebirds parted company with Turkish Cypriot Omer Riza.

Riza was told of the decision on Saturday after defeat at Sheffield United left the Bluebirds one point from safety in the Championship relegation places.

Ramsey, 34, will lead the side for the first time during Monday’s game against Oxford United at Cardiff City Stadium

He will be assisted by former Wales team-mate and current Wales Under-19s manager Chris Gunter, as well as Bluebirds midfielder Joe Ralls.

Gavin Ward, who is expected to continue in his role as goalkeeping coach, makes up the remainder of the technical staff alongside under-21s coach Matt Bloxham and under-18s manager Tom Hutton.

A club statement read: “We’d like to thank Omer for his passion and effort during his time as Cardiff City manager and wish him the very best for his next steps in the game.”



Riza Photo Timmy 96