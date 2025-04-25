Brit rugby player, 21, drowned on family holiday in Cyprus while lifeguards ‘messed around on their phones’, inquest hears

Bathers spotted lifeless Ben Woods, a roofer who played for Leigh East rugby team, under the water in the pool. Pictured with his father Michael

The father of a rugby player has blasted a resort after his son drowned in a swimming pool while holidaying in Cyprus.

Ben Woods, 21, was on a getaway with family when he died without lifeguards even noticing he had gone under the water.

It was other bathers who spotted the lifeless roofer, who played for Leigh East rugby team, in the pool at King Evalthon Beach Hotel and Resort in Paphos in July 2022.

He had had been playing volleyball while lifeguards were at the other end of the pool ‘messing on their phones’, a UK inquest into the death heard.

No action was taken against the hotel by authorities even though a probe found it did not have a licence to operate the swimming pool, with his father claiming there had been three deaths at the spot in five years.

Ben, his brother Joshua – a professional rugby league player, their parents and Ben’s uncle and his family, were enjoying a family holiday on the island when the tragedy happened.

The 21-year-old’s father Michael Woods, in a statement read out at Bolton Coroners’ Court on Wednesday, said his son began a plumbing apprenticeship after he left Lowton High School, later becoming a roofer.

Ben had played rugby league from the age of 11 and later played for the amateur side Leigh East where could enjoy playing ‘with his mates’.

Ben tragically died while he was staying at the King Evalthon Beach Hotel and Resort in Paphos, Cyprus (File image of the hotel)

His son didn’t take recreational drugs, lived a ‘healthy lifestyle’ and would only indulge in a ‘social drink’ on Saturday nights as he was working during the week and was playing rugby or training on Saturdays, said Mr Woods. His son had ‘no significant health issues’, the inquest was told.

The family had been enjoying holidays in Cyprus, where they had a villa, for 30 years and travelled to the island in July 2022 for their regular summer holiday, said Mr Woods.

He said the hotel’s ‘quite large’ pool was divided by a bridge over its centre but that the lifeguards had stationed themselves at one end, so were unable to view events on the other side of the bridge.

Ben was a ‘decent swimmer’ and went to play in a volleyball session organised by the hotel after lunch which began an hour later than planned at 4.40pm, said Mr Woods. He he was informed by one of his nephews that Ben was ‘not breathing’.

Mr Woods said that by the time he arrived at the poolside members of the public were conducting CPR on his son.

He said he was told two lifeguards had ‘been messing on their phones’ at the other end of the pool and had ‘neglected’ the other part of the pool which they could not have viewed because of the bridge.

An ambulance was called but it was ‘quite obvious they were not trained paramedics just trained drivers’, said Mr Woods. He said he and his wife, who worked in healthcare for 25 years, concluded the paramedics ‘didn’t seem to have a clue’.

He said it took the ambulance 25 minutes to reach the hospital and that the family was left without any update in the car park for another 30 minutes when they were informed their son was in a critical condition. They were informed he had died at 8pm.

‘We were all devastated and shocked to lose Ben so suddenly. His death has been painful for all his family and friends,’ said Mr Woods in his statement.

He said police and hospital staff had shown his family ‘no empathy’, and he said police changed the cause of death from ‘heart attack’ to ‘inconclusive’ on their records.

When they were summoned to a police station the next day, they were ‘shown no empathy or dignity’, he said.

The grieving father said he refused to sign a statement handed to him by local police because it contained inaccuracies they refused to correct and they refused to give him a copy.

The family employed a Cypriot lawyer but were shocked to learn there was ‘no criminal process’ in place. The UK inquest also heard the hotel did not have a licence for the pool.

A judge in Cyprus later concluded the death was a ‘straight-forward drowning’ and that there was ‘no third-party involvement’ but said the police had ‘no right’ to prevent the family taking key documents, Mr Woods said. The judge apologised for ‘how we had been treated’, he said.

He said he witnessed a ‘scene of chaos’ at the pool and what happened there was ‘absolutely disgraceful’, saying the one lifeguard did not appear to know how to operate a defibrillator. Hotel staff ‘did not allow our family any dignity’ at the poolside and had shown ‘very little empathy’

Guests desperately tried to revive the man with CPR – and the lifeguards only noticed the victim was unconscious after an entertainer screamed at them that the man had been pulled out of the pool, a witness said (file image of the pool)

Paphos (pictured) is a city on the southwestern coast of Cyprus and is a popular tourist resort, particular in the Kato Paphos area where the family were staying

He went on his son’s death was the third at the pool in five years and ‘that can’t be right’.

Mr Woods continued: ‘Ben was a brilliant, enthusiastic and fine young man living his best life and his absence will leave a massive hole in our lives.’

Eye-witness Dawn Wingfield, who was also on holiday and knows the Woods family, said in a statement she noticed a ‘shadow’ under the water of someone lying motionless and she ‘shouted for help’.

She said she saw a female lifeguard on the bridge who ran off to the hotel ‘to get help’. One of the bathers dived into the pool and brought Ben to the surface, she said. Ms Wingfield said she started CPR.

A lifeguard returned with a defibrillator ‘but I don’t think he really knew what he was doing’ and it was ‘as if they had not been properly trained’, said Ms Wingfield, adding that the local police did not approach her for a statement and for the hotel ‘it just seemed to be business as usual’ for the rest of the holiday.

Ms Wingfield said the incident left her ‘deeply distressed’ and she would not allow her children near the pool for the rest of the holiday.

Documents from the authorities, referred to at the inquest, revealed that lifeguard Charalambos Charalambous said a colleague attached the defibrillator which helped to help Ben breathe but that the breathing then stopped. Another holidaymaker, nurse Shakira Ryan, also assisted but said the defibrillator ‘was not working properly’.

Recording an accidental death verdict, Manchester West Senior Coroner Timothy Brennand said Ben had been ‘medically fit and well’ and a ‘competent swimmer’ but was found ‘unresponsive’ under the water.

The 21-year-old failed to regain consciousness and he was rushed by ambulance to Paphos General Hospital (pictured) where he died

He said the lifeguards were ‘not in the immediate vicinity’ and so had not seen Ben at the bottom of the pool and that he had ‘not been directly observed’ under the water by the guards on duty.

The tragic 21-year-old was taken to hospital in Pathos but died later. A post mortem examination conducted in Cyprus, and accepted by the UK coroner, concluded he died of ‘acute pneumonia caused by the aspiration of gastric contents and terminal cardio-respiratory failure’.

Blood tests, only conducted in Cyprus six months after his death, revealed Ben had 106mg of alcohol per 100mls of blood. The legal limit for driving in the UK is 80mg.

Mr Brennand said exactly how the aspiration happened ‘remains unclear’ and he found the Mr Woods had consumed only a ‘modest amount of alcohol’.

‘He was a young man who had had a good time enjoying himself. He was actively aware of his own health. He was generally quite abstemious because of his sporting prowess. Looking at the totality of the evidence he was prepared to enjoy a social drink in that context,’ said Mr Brennand, who added it would be ‘wholly wrong’ for anyone to conclude alcohol ‘could be regarded as a causative or contributory factor’.

He noted the incident was after lunch and that he was ‘engaged in physical activity’ by playing volleyball and this may have caused him to draw water into his lungs. The coroner called the incident a ‘tragic accident’ which caused the ‘worst possible nightmare imaginable’ for his parents.

In a statement released following the inquest, the Woods family said it ‘respects’ the outcome reached by the coroner and asked for privacy ‘for the space to mourn Ben privately’.

Brother Josh Wood posted on Twitter shortly after Ben’sdeath: ‘The best person ever my brother my best friend and my hero I love you so much and just want this be a nightmare. Fly high up there Ben RIP.’

Some 1,300 people attended Ben’s funeral service.

His rugby club, Leigh East, said at the time: ‘It is with the greatest sadness we have to announce the passing of Ben Woods, one of our young Open Age players, after an accident on holiday with his family.

‘Ben had played at Leigh East from a very young age and had progressed through the age groups to become a valuable member of our club. Ben was always there with a cheeky smile and will be sorely missed.

‘Our thoughts and condolences go out to Mick, Mel and Josh, his family and friends at this saddest of times. RIP young man, you will never be forgotten.’

