Boost to cross-river public transport and journey times improved as new Silvertown Tunnel opens in London

Londoners to benefit from faster and more reliable journeys and enhanced public transport links, with expected journey time savings of up to 20 minutes at peak times

Increase in the number of cross-river buses in the area from six to 21 buses an hour – all zero emission at the tailpipe and free to use for the first year – as well as innovative cycle shuttle service

User charges now apply for those using the Silvertown and Blackwall tunnels between 06:00 and 22:00, seven days a week, with standard off-peak charges available at most times for vehicles registered with TfL Auto Pay

Low-income residents in 12 east London boroughs and the City of London, and on certain benefits, eligible for a 50 per cent discount on tunnel crossing charges

Small businesses, sole traders and charities registered and operating from Greenwich, Newham or Tower Hamlets are also eligible for a £1 discount on the off-peak charge on a maximum of three vehicles

Land used for construction of Silvertown Tunnel now being used to support wider redevelopment of Royal Docks area, which will deliver more than 36,000 new homes

Londoners now have significantly improved options for crossing the Thames following the opening of the Silvertown Tunnel this morning (7 April 2025).

The 1.4km tunnel, which was first announced in 2012, now links Newham to the Greenwich Peninsula and allows for the hourly number of buses able to cross the river in the area to increase from six to 21, meaning new frequent, accessible and sustainable public transport options that connect communities to jobs, homes and leisure.

The new scheme will make journeys faster and more reliable, with average journey time savings expected to be up to 20 minutes at peak times. It has been delivered by Transport for London (TfL) and Riverlinx Limited, which designed, built and financed the project and will also operate and maintain it over the next 25 years.

At the request of the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, the scheme was reviewed in October 2016, with a series of enhancements made to the proposals to make it greener and more public transport-focused. The result is a scheme which best addresses the current congestion and air quality issues at the Blackwall Tunnel and delivers the best value for money and supports economic growth.

One of the new bus routes, the Superloop 4 – will connect south-east London to Canary Wharf for the first time and make it easier for people from Blackheath, Lee and Grove Park to cross the Thames. The route will run every eight minutes during weekdays and every 15 minutes during the day at weekends, with the bus having USB chargers for customers, designated priority seats, high backed seats, wood-effect flooring and improved customer information screens. The tunnel also has capacity for further bus routes to be added in the future as planned regeneration in Newham, Greenwich and Tower Hamlets progresses in the coming decade.

For at least 12 months, the new cross-river bus routes serving Greenwich, Newham, and Tower Hamlets – the route 108, 129 and the new Superloop 4, will also be free for pay as you go users. To allow cyclists to cross the river safely, an innovative cycle shuttle service has also been launched, which is also free for at least a year. The service, which has a bespoke silver and blue design to distinguish it from the regular bus network, operates every 12 minutes, seven days a week from 06:30 to 21:30. It has two stops, one on each side of the river, with the ‘north’ stop located on Seagull Lane close to Royal Victoria DLR station, and the ‘south’ stop located on Millennium Way near the junction with Old School Close. Maps showing local cycle routes are on display at shelters to help with journey planning and encourage further journeys by cycle.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said:

‘The new Silvertown Tunnel will transform travel in the South and East of our city, particularly across the River Thames, and will help to address the chronic congestion and poor air quality around Blackwall Tunnel. The new tunnel will reduce journey times, help to manage pollution levels and improve cross-river public transport.

‘The original plans for the Silvertown Tunnel were developed by the previous Mayor of London in 2012. We made a series of significant improvements to make the scheme greener and to include a package of measures to support Londoners, local residents and businesses. This includes ensuring there are discounts and concessions in place, reserving a lane for double-decker buses, a free innovative cycle-shuttle service and free bus travel for pedestrians, which will encourage more people to switch to greener modes of transport.’

East London residents and businesses currently face chronic traffic congestion in the area around the Blackwall Tunnel. The Victorian-era tunnel suffers from frequent closures – more than 700 times a year – which result in large tailbacks, poor air quality and millions of hours lost due to drivers being trapped in traffic congestion.

To help manage traffic levels across the Silvertown and Blackwall tunnels, to repay costs for building the new Silvertown Tunnel, and to cover ongoing maintenance and operation costs at both tunnels, a user charge has now been introduced between 0600 and 2200, seven days a week. Without introducing this user charge at both tunnels, there would likely be high levels of traffic and congestion in the area, which would lead to detrimental air quality impacts, as well as longer journey times.

To help residents and businesses, a wide range of concessions and discounts are available, including a 50 per cent discount for low-income residents in the surrounding areas. Already, thousands have signed up for these discounts and more are expected to sign up now the tunnel is open. In addition, cross-river journeys on the DLR from Greenwich or Cutty Sark to Island Gardens, and from Woolwich Arsenal to King George V will also be refunded for at least one year. All taxis and blue badge holders registered with TfL will not be charged for using the tunnel, and tunnel charges will also be reimbursed to NHS staff and patients eligible through the NHS reimbursement scheme.

Standard off-peak charges are also available at most times for drivers who have signed up to TfL Auto Pay. Peak charges only apply northbound between 0600 and 1000, and southbound 1600 to 1900, Monday to Friday. More than 2.7 million vehicles are now signed up for TfL Auto Pay, meaning that they will automatically pay the charge if they use the tunnel, can take advantage of off peak charges and avoid any potential fines. Drivers who haven’t signed up to TfL Auto Pay will be charged peak charges at all times.

Andy Lord, London’s Transport Commissioner said:

‘The new Silvertown Tunnel is vital to supporting growth in east and southeast London and boosting cross-river bus services and I want to thank all the engineers, construction workers, designers and others who have worked so hard over the years to deliver this project successfully on time and on budget.

‘Supported by the user charges for the Silvertown and Blackwall tunnels, the new tunnel will also help reduce congestion and associated air quality issues around the Blackwall Tunnel, making journeys faster and more reliable, with average journey time savings expected to be up to 20 minutes at peak times. We have worked hard to ensure that, alongside the user charge, there is a package of supporting measures for Londoners and businesses. These will ensure that the new tunnel delivers on its objectives of reducing congestion and providing resilience at the Blackwall Tunnel, while supporting local residents on low income, small businesses, sole traders and local charities.’

Shobi Khan, Canary Wharf Group CEO said:

‘Canary Wharf has never been better connected. Today we’re glad to celebrate the opening of the Silvertown Tunnel, a significant addition to London’s transport infrastructure, meaning faster and more reliable journeys between Canary Wharf and the south-east for our workers, visitors and residents. Additionally, the Silvertown Tunnel now offers direct access from Canary Wharf to Blackheath, Lee, and Grove Park on the Superloop 4 bus route. A greener and faster way to travel across the river. These connections join our excellent existing transport links – the Elizabeth line, Jubilee line, DLR, and Thames Clippers, allowing more of London to enjoy our extraordinary environment where commerce, community and culture thrive.’

John Dickie, Chief Executive of BusinessLDN, said:

‘The Silvertown Tunnel will open up new routes for Londoners across the city and help to tackle congestion in the area. It marks a great example of the public and private sectors working together in partnership to deliver for the capital.’

Matt Carney, CEO of Go-Ahead Bus, who operate the new Superloop 4 bus route, said:

‘This express route on the new Silvertown Tunnel provides greater connectivity between east and southeast London and customers now have even more options to cross the river between Poplar and Greenwich on our zero-emission buses. With electric depots across London, and the city’s largest fleet of zero-emission buses, we’re extremely proud to continue supporting Transport for London to improve air quality and provide customers with sustainable, reliable and punctual public transport.’

John Hagan, CEO of Riverlinx, said:

‘The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model has proven to be highly beneficial for large-scale infrastructure projects like the Silvertown Tunnel – a prime example. We have leveraged the strengths of both public and private sectors and achieved greater efficiency, innovation, and excellence in engineering. This collaborative approach has ensured that we have delivered on time and within budget, while also fostering team cohesion and integration – the P for Partnership here is the absolute cornerstone. We have shown how the PPP model can bring about positive change, benefiting the community and enhancing the quality of life for Londoners. I am really proud of what we have delivered here as an integrated team.’

Borja Trashorras, Project Director for the Riverlinx CJV, said:

‘The Riverlinx CJV joint venture has delivered the Silvertown Tunnel project on time, to budget and at the highest standard of delivery and engineering. Our collaborative approach with TfL and Riverlinx SPV has enabled us to leverage international expertise from our three partners: Ferrovial through its construction division, BAM and SK ecoplant. The construction here has included advanced engineering techniques with world firsts for a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) of this size, exemplifying our commitment to excellence and innovation. To have delivered this project in 5 years despite all of the recent world challenges is truly exceptional. I congratulate our team, everything we have achieved, and the positive legacy we leave not only for London but also for our industry.’

Throughout the construction of the new tunnel, which began in 2021, more than 1,860,000 tonnes of material have been transported to and from the site via river rather than using roads – helping to remove around 125,000 HGV trips from local roads around the construction site. The tunnel boring machine, Jill (named after Jill Viner – London’s first female bus driver), was also innovatively turned around within the rotation chamber in Greenwich to then bore the second tunnel back towards Newham – a UK engineering first. As a project, the Silvertown Tunnel has also supported and retained more than 120 apprenticeships across the supply chain, as well as supported the hiring of more than 90 people who were previously unemployed and offered more than 1,500 days in placements for the next generation of engineers.

With the Silvertown Tunnel now open, the land previously used for its construction will be returned to the Greater London Authority and Silvertown Homes Limited, to begin work on Thameside West – a unique riverfront development set to deliver 5,000 new homes, strategic industrial land and a new DLR station. This major site forms part of the Mayor of London’s wider vision for the regeneration of the Royal Docks, which will see over 36,000 new homes built and 55,000 new jobs created across this historic part of east London. These ambitious plans will be supported by enhanced transport connections, provided by the Silvertown Tunnel and the new cross-river bus services it facilitates.

For more information, please visit www.tfl.gov.uk/silvertown-tunnel

