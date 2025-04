Bicommunal Cyprus Festival

Sunday 4th May 2025 from 9.30am to 8pm at the Cypriot Community Centre , Earlham Grove, Wood Green, London N22 5HJ.

Free Entrance

With Cypriot products, food, sweets, and drinks , Cypriot cultural programmes from Cypriot musicians and artists.¬†and a special children’s section for fun, activities .education and games.