‘Be a councillor’ and make a difference in Haringey

If you are passionate about the future of the borough and want to make a difference, then think about getting involved in local politics.

Hy Be a Councillor Design A – X 1

A campaign is underway encouraging people from all backgrounds and experiences in our community to put themselves forward for election.

‘Be a councillor’ provides the resources and information needed to make an informed choice and includes videos of current councillors talking about their experiences in the role.

Councillors represent the area they are elected to, helping take decisions on things like council budgets, priorities and how services are run.

Many councillors balance their role with regular jobs, others have caring responsibilities. A passion for your community and a willingness to learn are the key ingredients of success.

Leader of the Council, Cllr Peray Ahmet, who appears in one of the videos promoting the campaign and has been a councillor since 2014, said:

“I grew up in Haringey and have lived here my entire life. What has always motivated me is a desire to make a difference and make a change.

“Councillors come from all walks of life and a variety of backgrounds. All it takes is commitment and dedication. If you care about where you live and want to represent your community, find out more about becoming a councillor.”

Cllr Lester Buxton, former Mayor of Haringey and currently Chair of the Climate, Community Safety & Environment Scrutiny Panel, said:

“One of the most rewarding aspects of being a local councillor is seeing the small changes you make across your ward and the wider borough.

“One of the bits of advice to give to anyone considering being a councillor, especially someone in full-time work like myself, is that you do need to be able to carve out time in the evenings and weekends to fulfil your role as a local councillor.”

The campaign is running across our social media channels, or you can find out more information on our website.