Batman and Robin arrest two men on Westminster Bridge

The Metropolitan Police Service is tackling an influx of illegal gambling on Westminster Bridge with new tactics.

Illegal gambling gangs target tourists with games known as the ‘three cups challenge’ or ‘shell game’. Because the local Met officers have become so well known to these individuals, officers have had to come up with creative plans to deliver ‘vengeance’.

On Saturday, 15 February Inspector Darren Watson and Police Constable Abdi Osman donned their alter ego Batman and Robin costumes and launched their superhero mission.

Inspector Darren Watson, responsible for local neighbourhood policing in Lambeth North West – (also known as Batman) said:

“We know that two repeat offenders have been operating on Westminster Bridge and have come to recognise me and my team from our patrols.

“I knew that if we were going to catch them we would have the think outside the box, and then I remembered that I had Batman and Robin costumes to hand which could come in use.

“Although dressing up may not be the most conventional policing method, we were thrilled to see that in this case it worked perfectly and the team were able to get some great results, taking these people off the street and protecting tourists and Londoners from being fleeced.”

Eugen Stocia, age 32 (26.07.1992) of no fixed address and Constica-Gherorghe Barbu, age 53 (28.05.1971) of Herbert Road, Greenwich were arrested on Saturday, 15 February for providing the facilities to gamble.

Barbu was convicted at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 17 February after being remanded by police and fined £925.

Stocia was convicted in absence at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 10 April after failing to appear in court. A warrant is out for his arrest.

If you see illegal gambling gangs operating please report to the Met Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.