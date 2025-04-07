Barnet’s unbeaten streak comes to an end as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Braintree Town in the Vanarama National League.

From the outset, Barnet looked lively, dominating possession and threatening to break the deadlock.

The hosts, however, were equally determined, pushing forward through Kyrell Lisbie on the left and Kyreece Lisbie on the right.

Barnet responded with swift counterattacks, with Myles Kenlock and Harry Chapman linking up on the left flank, looking for openings.

As the game reached the 20-minute mark, Bees goalkeeper Owen Evans made a stunning save to deny Kyreece Lisbie’s volley from outside the box, which seemed destined for the top corner.

With the pressure mounting from Braintree, Barnet needed to strike back quickly.

After a defensive clearance, Dom Telford seized the opportunity at the halfway line, expertly finding Ryan Glover.

Glover’s timely pass set up Callum Stead, who coolly slotted the ball past Henry Gray into the bottom right corner, giving Barnet a 1-0 lead.

Unfortunately for the Bees, their advantage was short-lived.

Just minutes before halftime, Kyrell Lisbie found the back of the net, placing a well-aimed shot into the top right corner, levelling the score at 1

Half-Time: 1-1

The second half resumed with Braintree asserting control, creating several opportunities to test Barnet’s defence.

Dean Brennan responded by making tactical substitutions to inject fresh energy into the squad.

Despite some promising moments from Barnet, Braintree maintained their grip on the game, with the Lisbie brothers continuing to cause problems down the wings.

Kyreece Lisbie nearly put his side ahead with two close attempts, curling shots that narrowly missed the target.

Barnet had a golden chance to regain the lead when Rhys Browne surged into the Braintree half, playing a decisive pass to Callum Stead.

In a one-on-one with Gray, Stead’s effort was parried, but the Braintree defence scrambled back to clear the ball off the line.

As the match approached its climax, drama unfolded in the Bees box when Joe Grimwood fouled John Akinde, resulting in a penalty for Braintree and Grimwood receiving a red card for the challenge.

Akinde stepped up to take the penalty, and although Evans guessed correctly, he couldn’t stop the ball from finding the net.

The referee’s whistle soon followed, confirming a 2-1 victory for Braintree and marking Barnet’s first league defeat since October, ending their unbeaten run.

Full-Time: 2-1

Lineup: Evans, Collinge, Stead, Chapman (Browne 57’), Telford (Clifford 45’), Glover, Brunt (Shelton 75’), Hartigan, Oluwo (Coker 57’), Tavares (Grimwood 82’), Kenlock

Goals: Stead (36’), Lisbie (41’), Akinde (89 Pen’)

Attendance:1726 (874 Bees Supporters)